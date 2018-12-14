RUGBY

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash away to French champions Castres Olympique at Stade Pierre-Fabre (6.30pm local, 5.30pm Irish time).

Head Coach Johann van Graan has made one change to the side that defeated the French side 30-5 at Thomond Park on Sunday with Joey Carbery starting at out-half.





Conor Murray is set to make his 120th Munster appearance and partners Carbery in the half-backs.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three as Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold continue their centre partnership.

The tight five are unchanged once again with Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row as Tadhg Beirne and Billy Holland pair up in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side from the back row with Chris Cloete and CJ Stander completing the side.

Stephen Archer is included among the replacements after missing out last week through illness.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Jaco Taute.

The Leinster Rugby team, as sponsored by Bank of Ireland, has been named by Head Coach Leo Cullen to take on Bath Rugby in Round 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

After their 10-17 away win last weekend Leinster will be hoping to close the gap further on Pool leaders Toulouse, while Bath for their part need a win to ensure that they retain an interest heading into Rounds 5 and 6.

There is a change in the back three from last week. Jordan Larmour moves to full back from the right wing with Adam Byrne coming onto the wing. James Lowe continues on the left.

There is also a change in the number 12 jersey with Rory O’Loughlin starting alongside Garry Ringrose for his 50th Leinster cap.

It’s as you were in the half backs with Luke McGrath again partnering captain Johnny Sexton.

There is only one change in the pack so it’s as you were in the tight five with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and last week’s Heineken Man of the Match James Ryan again partnering Devin Toner.

With Dan Leavy moving from No. 8 to the blindside, Jack Conan comes in at the back of the scrum with Josh van der Flier continuing at openside.

Leinster:(caps in brackets):

15. Jordan Larmour (29)

14. Adam Byrne (43)

13. Garry Ringrose (56)

12. Rory O’Loughlin (49)

11. James Lowe (21)

10. Johnny Sexton (154) CAPTAIN

9. Luke McGrath (103)

1. Cian Healy (198)

2. Seán Cronin (161)

3. Tadhg Furlong (92)

4. Devin Toner (225)

5. James Ryan (22)

6. Dan Leavy (59)

7. Josh van der Flier (67)

8. Jack Conan (81)

16. James Tracy (78)

17. Ed Byrne (31)

18. Andrew Porter (40)

19. Ross Molony (72)

20. Rhys Ruddock (150)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (60)

22. Ross Byrne (58)

23. Noel Reid (107)

The European Champions had to dig deep to beat Bath in England last week.

Prop Tadhg Furlong is expecting another tough challenge https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/prop.mp3

Ulster welcome the Scarlets to Belfast tonight.

Connacht are away to Paddy Jackson’s Perpignan in the Challenge Cup.

SWIMMING

Shane Ryan has won a bronze medal at the World Swimming Championships in China.

The 24 year old set a new Irish record to come third in the 50 metres back stroke final.

Ryan become the first Irish man to break the 23 second mark yesterday.

He claimed a spot on the podium by shaving a further two tenths of a second off his time.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says ‘trophies matter’.

The Red Devils are preparing to go head to head with Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The United boss won the League Cup, the Europa League and the Community Shield during his first season at Old Trafford.

The Reds were Champions League runners up last season, but Jurgen Klopp has yet to bring silverware to the Merseyside club.

Mourinho says it could be a big motivation https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mourinho-8.mp3

Former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton feels inclusion is the best way to beat racism.

The Brighton and Hove Albion manager has been speaking after Chelsea hit out at their own fans for singing anti-Semitic chants.

The Blues have also suspended four supporters after Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling claimed he was racially abused at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Hughton says a lot of improvements have been made, but change is still needed at the top https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CH.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

All Ireland Champions Limerick are back in action tonight.

The Liam McCarthy Cup holders welcome Tipperary to the Gaelic Grounds for the opening match of the Munster Hurling League.

It is Tipp’s first game since the return of All Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy.

Throw in is at 7.30.

Dublin star Ciaran Kilkenny has picked up another accolade.

The summer’s top championship scorer has been named as Footballer of the Year by the Irish Daily Star Galway Crystal G-A-A awards committee.

Lyndsey Davey was named Ladies footballer of the Year, Orla Votter Camogie star of the year.

The Hurler of the Year award went to Galway’s Paraic Mannion.