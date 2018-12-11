RUGBY

Munster are hopeful that Joey Carbery will be fit for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Castre in France, but Chris Farrell looks set to miss the match.

Both Irish internationals were late withdrawals from Sunday’s victory over the same team at Thomond Park.





Coach Johan van Graan says Carbery “definitely has a chance to play” after a tight hamstring, but a scan has revealed Farrell has a issue with his quad.

Johnny Sexton will continue to play after next year’s World Cup in Japan.

The World Player of the Year has signed a new three year I-R-F-U contract.

It will keep the 33 year old at Leinster until the summer of 2021.

Sexton made his Ireland debut against Fiji in November 2009 and has subsequently amassed 78 caps for his country and scored 738 points.

The Dubliner made his Leinster debut in 2006 and has gone on to become the Provinces top points scorer and making more than 150 appearances.

Connacht have formally submitted a planning application to Galway City Council for the redevelopment of the Sportsground.

The Western Province say they have received widespread support from the public and elected representatives since unveiling their plans in October.

The 30 million euro project will provide a stadium that can accommodate 12 thousand spectators and a new high performance training centre.

Bernard Jackman has left his role as head coach at Welsh region Newport Gwent Dragons.

The former Ireland hooker was less than 18 months into a three year deal at Rodney Parade.

Jackman was appointed in June 2017, but the Dragons won just two Pro 14 games in his first year in charge.

They have lost 9 of their 13 games so far this season.

SOCCER

Italy, Sweden and Iceland are among the teams Stephen Kenny will face in his first campaign as Republic of Ireland Under 21 boss.

The former Dundalk manager’s new team were handed a tough assignment during this morning’s draw for the 2021 European Championship qualifiers

The Irish Under 21s will also play Armenia and Luxembourg.

The campaign will begin with a home tie against Luxembourg in March.

The first away match will be against Sweden in September.

Kenny will have taken charge of the senior team by the time the campaign wraps up in Italy in October 2020.

GAELIC GAMES

Mullinalaghta’s Provincial success has received Presidential approval.

Michael D. Higgins has written to manager Mickey Graham and his squad to congratulate them on their Leinster Club Football Championship final victory over Kilmacud Crokes.

The President says the Longford team’s “tenacity and steely performance will give great heart to communities up and down the country and encouragement that smaller clubs can compete and win at the highest levels.”