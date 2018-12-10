RUGBY

Robbie Henshaw looks set to miss the start of Ireland’s 2019 Six Nations campaign.

The Leinster centre is facing an eight week spell on the sidelines, following further assessment on his hamstring injury.





Henshaw suffered the problem during the warm up before Ireland’s November Test against Argentina last month.

The 25 year old will miss the rest of his Province’s Champions Cup group campaign.

He is facing a race against time to be fit for the Six Nations opener against England in Dublin on the 2nd February.

Johnny Sexton remains a doubt for Saturday’s European tie with Bath.

He suffered a calf injury during the 17-10 victory over the same opponents in England over the weekend.

Jordan Larmour, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan and Rory O’Loghlin have all been passed fit for the Aviva Stadium encounter.

Rugby Australia want Michael Cheicka’s future wrapped up by Christmas.

The former Leinster coach is under pressure to hold onto his job after the Wallabies worst season in 60 years.

They lost 9 of their 13 tests in 2018.

Cheicka’s fate will be determined by an end of year review.

Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne hopes that will be concluded in the coming weeks https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Ozrugby.mp3

SOCCER

Joe Gomez has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract with Liverpool.

The defender joined the Merseysiders from Charlton in 2015 and has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the Anfield club.

Gomez is currently side-lined with a broken leg suffered against Burnley last week.

Kyle Walker-Peters has agreed his second new contract at Tottenham in just seven months.

The latest deal will keep the 21 year old full back at Spurs until 2023.