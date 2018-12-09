RUGBY

Munster have been dealt a massive blow heading into today’s Heineken Champions Cup pool clash with Castres.

Outhalf Joey Carbery has been ruled out of the match at Thomond Park with a tight hamstring.





JJ Hanrahan starts in his place with Tyler Bleyendaal (PRON: tie-ler blay-en-dal) on the bench.

Kick-off is at 1pm.

SOCCER

Liverpool have maintained their position at the top of the Premier League.

It’s after defending champions Manchester City lost 2-nil to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool reached the summit with a 4-nil win at Bournemouth.

Today – Wolves travel to Newcastle for a 4pm kick-off this afternoon.

GAELIC GAMES

The Leinster Senior Club Football Championship title is up for grabs today at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park.

Longford’s first-time finalists Mullinagtha take on Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes at half-one.

ATHLETICS

The Irish senior women’s team are out first at the European Cross Country Championships today.

Captain – Ciara Mageean leads them out at 12:35.

The senior mens’ team are skippered by Raheny’s Kevin Dooney and start at 10-past-1.

SNOOKER

Antrim native Mark Allen takes on Ronnie O’Sullivan in the UK Championship final across two sessions today.

The first starts at 1pm in York.

RACING

The feature race at Cork – the Kerry Group Hilly Way Steeplechase – gets underway at 1:45.

At 2pm – the feature – John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Steeplechase – goes to post at the Kildare racecourse.