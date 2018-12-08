SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels beating Chelsea away last season was a catalyst for their record-breaking Premier League title win.

His side were 1-nil winners at Stamford Bridge in September last year thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne goal.





Kick-off is at half-five.

City could be second at that point, if Liverpool win at Bournemouth in the lunchtime kick off.

Mo Salah’s 10th goal of the season has put Liverpool 1-nil up.

Third place Tottenham are at Leicester in an evening game – Republic of Ireland under-age international Troy Parrott has travelled with the Spurs’ squad.

Arsenal, two points behind them in fifth, are at home to Huddersfield.

Manchester United welcome Fulham, while Southampton face Cardiff.

Struggling Burnley welcome Brighton, and Crystal Palace go to West Ham.

===

It was a controversial end to the first SkyBet Championship game of the weekend last night between rivals West Brom and Aston Villa.

Jay Rodriguez seemingly used his hand to score a stoppage time equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

This afternoon, leaders Norwich go for a fifth win in six games as they welcome relegation threatened Bolton.

===

The closest Scottish title race in years continues today with new leaders Kilmarnock visiting defending champions Celtic.

Steve Clarke’s side are a point clear at the top.

===

F-A-I chief executive John Delaney insists that supporter protests won’t force him to leave his position.

Delaney met with fans at a Dublin pub this week in a bid to ‘draw a line in the sand’ over recent unrest.

The F-A-I boss intends to work to try and sort out problems but says supporters can ‘protest away’ as he’ll be staying where he is.

RUGBY

Leinster continue their defence of rugby’s Heineken Champions Cup this afternoon.

Leo Cullen’s team take on a Bath side where former Blues full-back Girvan Dempsey is attack coach at the Rec.

Dempsey previously worked at Leinster’s academy and as backs coach.

Kick-off is at a quarter-past-three with Wasps host Toulouse at half-five in the other game in Pool 1.

===

Connacht host Pool 3’s basement side Perpignan in the Challenge Cup.

Ireland internationals Bundee Aki, Quinn Roux and Finlay Bealham return for the western province for the 3pm kick-off at the Sportsground.

LADIES FOOTBALL

It’s All Ireland Ladies Club Football Final day at Parnell Park.

The beaten finalists in each of the last two senior finals come face-to-face as Dublin’s Foxrock-Cabinteely take on Cork champions Mourneabbey.

That throws in at a quarter-past-five.

While the Intermediate final pits Dublin’s Clontarf against Emmet Óg of Monaghan at half-seven.

SWIMMING

Mona McSharry’s broken her fourth Irish senior swimming record in three days.

The Sligo teenager has broken her own 100-metres individual medley record in 1-minute-point-3-4 seconds at the Irish Short-Course Swimming Championships in Antrim.

McSharry has also smashed the 100-metres freestyle and 50-metres freestyle records this week.

SNOOKER

Ulster’s Mark Allen takes on former World Champion Stuart Bingham for a place in the UK Championship final tonight.

The winner will face either 6 time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan or Tom Ford – their last-four clash is just about to get underway.

Both are best of 11 frames.

RACING

Cheltenham Champion Chase-winner Altior goes head-to-head with Willie Mullins’ Un de Sceaux (PR: Soe) in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown at 3pm.