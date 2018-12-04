RUGBY

Niall and Rory Scannell are among 12 players who have been handed contract extensions by Munster.

The Cork brothers have both signed two year deals and will remain at the Province until at least 2021.





Darren Sweetnam, Jack O’Donoghue, J-J Hanrahan and Alex Wootton have agreed similar extensions.

Prop John Ryan has committed to a new three year contract, while South African flanker Arno Botha will stay with the team for another 12 months.

Andrew Warwick and Alan O’Connor have been ruled out of Ulster’s Champions Cup match against Scarlets in Wales on Friday.

Prop Warwick suffered a knee injury during the weekend’s Pro 14 victory over Cardiff.

Lock O’Connor hurt his ankle in the same game.

SOCCER

Southampton could be on verge of appointing their new manager.

Reports claim they have agreed terms with Ralph Hasenhuttl just 24 hours after the sacking of Mark Hughes.

The 51 year old former Austria International left Leipzig after a two year spell in May.

First-team coach Kelvin Davis will lead the Saints for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Tottenham at Wembley.

A new manager could be installed ahead Saturday’s trip to relegation rivals Cardiff.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined after accepting an English F-A charge of misconduct.

The Red boss apologised for running on the pitch after his side scored the late winner during Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

The celebration will cost Klopp a fine of around 8 thousand pounds.

The German has also been warned about his future behaviour.

GAA

Limerick All Ireland winner Seamus Hickey has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling at the age of 31.

The Murroe-Boher clubman is one to the Treaty County’s longest serving hurlers.

He made 44 Championship appearances during a 13 year career.

Hickey was named 2007 Young Hurler of the Year, won an All Star in 2014 and leaves the Limerick panel after helping them lift the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in 45 years.

HOCKEY

The Irish Men’s team are gearing up for a crucial World Cup fixture.

Alexander Cox’s men take on China in India this afternoon.

The Green Machine will be looking to build on last week’s impressive performance against the reigning champions Australia.