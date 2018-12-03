SOCCER

Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane are among those being linked to the vacant Southampton job.

The Saints are looking for their fourth manager in just over two years after sacking Mark Hughes.





The former Manchester City and Wales boss was in charge of the club for 8 months.

He leaves them languishing in Premier League relegation zone following a run of 10 games without a win.

First-team coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

Former Watford and Espanyol manager Quique Sánchez Flores is said to be the favourite to take over, although reports claim Ralph Hasenhuttl, who left R-B Leipzig in the summer, is Southampton’s preferred candidate

West Bromwich Albion will climb to third place on the Championship table if they beat Brentford at the Hawthorns tonight.

The Baggies are aiming for their fourth consecutive league win.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in over 15 years.

Kick off is at 8 o’clock.

RUGBY

Jack McGrath will miss Leinster’s Champions Cup double header with Bath.

The Ireland prop has been ruled out of action for four to six weeks having undergone a procedure on his hip.

Robbie Henshaw will sit out Saturday’s trip to the Recreational Grounds

The centre still treating the hamstring injury suffered while on International duty with Ireland.

The Province hope Jordan Lamour, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan will be available for selection this week, following knee, neck and shoulder problems.

The Scarlets have appointed Ronan O’Gara’s workmate as their new head coach.

Brad Mooar will take charge of the Welsh region next season.

The Crusaders assistant coach will replace fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac.

O’Gara and Mooar helped the Christchurch based team win their 8th Super Rugby title this year.

HOCKEY

The Irish Men’s Hockey team are continuing their preparations for tomorrow’s World Cup match against China in India.

Alexander Cox’s men will be looking to bounce back from last week’s opening Pool B defeat to the top ranked team Australia.

The second round of group games gets underway today with the Pool A meetings between Spain and France and New Zealand and Argentina.