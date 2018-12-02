SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have narrowly avoided a so-called Group of Death at the Euro 2020 qualifier draw in Dublin.

Mick McCarthy’s side were drawn in Group D, alongside Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibralter.





Ireland narrowly avoided Group C alongside Netherlands and Germany, as more than two host cities for the Euro 2020 finals couldn’t be drawn in the same group.

As Northern Ireland were the next team drawn from the third seeds, it means they were allocated to Group C as well as Estonia and Belarus.

Three local derbies take place in the Premier League this afternoon.

The West London meeting of Chelsea and Fulham will kick off the days action, with Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri returning to Stamford Bridge.

That gets underway at midday

===

Following that at five-past-two, Arsenal will be looking to keep up their unbeaten run as they welcome North London rivals Tottenham to the Emirates.

The Gunners haven’t lost in the league since a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea back in August, while Spurs will be hoping to capitalise on their recent wins over Inter Milan and Chelsea in the last week.

===

Closing out the days action is the Merseyside Derby at Anfield, as Liverpool play host to Everton.

It’s the first time Toffees boss Marco Silva will take charge of his side for the highly anticipated clash between the old rivals.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss this afternoons clash due to suspension.

Kick off is at quarter-past-4.

===

Celtic will attempt to win the Scottish League Cup for an 18th time this afternoon.

The holders face Aberdeen in the final at Hampden Park, which gets underway at 3.

GAELIC GAMES

Two provincial club finals take place this afternoon.

Gweedore will look to become the first Donegal side in 43 years to claim the Ulster Football crown, when they take on Monaghan champions Scotstown in Omagh.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks face Ballyboden St Endas of Dublin in the Leinster Hurling decider at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

Both games throw-in at 2.

BOXING

There was controversy in Los Angeles after the heavyweight title bout between defending champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended in a split decision draw.

The English challenger was knocked down in the 9th and 12th rounds, but most pundits felt Fury had done enough to win.

The result means Wilder retains his WBC Heavyweight title.

RACING

Apples Jade is the star attraction of the day’s action at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

The Gordon Elliott-trained mare goes in the Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at twenty-to-three, where she’ll face off against Supasundae, who’s trained by Jessie Harrington.

The first race there is off at 12:35.