SOCCER

Manchester City have the chance to open up a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side host Bournemouth at 3pm.





Burnley start the day in the drop zone ahead of going to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

Huddersfield, who are also in the relegation picture, host Brighton.

Newcastle are at home to West Ham, while Watford head to Leicester.

The evening game at half-five sees Southampton host Manchester United at half-five.

Dubliner Joe Dunne has been sacked as head-coach of Cambridge United.

They’re 21st in League Two.

Assistant Mark Bonner has been placed in charge.

RUGBY

Conference B leaders Leinster chase an eight successive victory in the Pro-14 this evening.

Ireland out-half Ross Byrne starts for the Blues, who take on Bernard Jackman’s Dragons at Rodney Parade at a quarter-past-five.

Leinster have won the last five meetings between the sides.

===

Connacht have the chance to move up to third place in Conference A – if they win at the Cheetahs in their 3pm kick-off.

The Western province are looking to make it three victories in-a-row while their South African opponents have won two of their last three matches.

Ulster welcome back Jordi Murphy, John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey from international duty for their match against Cardiff Blues at Kingspan Stadium at 3.

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are among the replacements.

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal All-Star Ryan McHugh has revealed that he suffered a slight bleed on his brain earlier this year.

The wing-back was sidelined for eight weeks after sustaining a concussion in January and suffered another in September.

McHugh says he’s received medical advice to take a break from football until the New Year.

===

40-year old Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan is hoping to win a Leinster Intermediate Hurling title this afternoon.

His Graigue-Ballycallan side take on Portlaoise in the provincial decider at Nowlan Park, where there’s a 1.45 start.

BOXING

Tyson Fury has weighed in at three-stone heavier than Deontay Wilder for their W-B-C world heavyweight title clash in Los Angeles tomorrow morning.

He’s tipped the scales at 18 stome 4 pounds while defending W-B-C champion Wilder came in at his lightest since making his debut a decade ago as he weighed in at 15 stone 2 pounds.

Fury became the king of the sport’s most high-profile division with his win over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

But he relinquished his belts, amid issues surrounding doping and his health.

RACING

Dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D’Air locks horns with top novices Samcro and Summerville Boy in this afternoon’s Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle at five-past-two.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Buveur D’Air has been off since winning his second Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

While Samcro is hoping to bounce back from his recent disappointing run at Down Royal.

SNOOKER

Two Chinese players have been banned from snooker for match fixing.

Yu Delu has been banned from the sport for 10 years and nine months after fixing five matches.

Cao Yupeng was handed a 6-year ban, of which three-and-a-half years are suspended, after fixing three matches.