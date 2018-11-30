HOCKEY

The Irish Men’s Hockey team are trailing Australia 2-1 in the final quarter of their World Cup opener in India.

It is the Green Machine’s first appearance at the tournament in 28 years.





Shane O’Donoghue equalised for Ireland just moments after Blake Glovers opened the scoring from a penalty corner.

Tim Brand put the Aussies back in front just after the half time break.

Irish goalkeeper David Harte stopped his initial shot, but he found the back of the net from the follow up.

RUGBY

Ireland have finished 8th at the World Women’s Sevens Series in Dubai.

They started the day with high hopes but lost their quarter final to Canada, and were then beaten by England and France in the fifth place play offs.

The Men’s team have opened their campaign with a 45-0 victory over Russia.

Munster coach Johann van Graan has described tonight’s Pro 14 clash with Edinburgh as the ideal preparation for their upcoming Champions Cup double header against Castres.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Keith Earls are among those who have been recalled to the starting line up for the visit of the Scots to Cork.

Munster have won their last five games in this competition, but van Graan is taking nothing for granted http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jvg-7.mp3

Ross Byrne has been recalled as one of five changes to the Leinster team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 game against the Newport Gwent Dragons at Rodney Parade.

The 23 year old out half is the only player in the starting 15 to return from the Ireland camp following the November Test Series.

Andrew Porter is back on the bench.

Jordi Murphy, Stuart McCloskey and John Cooney come into the Ulster team to play Cardiff in Belfast tomorrow.

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are named among the substitutes.

SOCCER

Alexis Sanchez is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described the issue as an aggressive muscular problem which will take time to heal.

It means the Chilean striker is set to miss Wednesday’s Premier League clash with his former club Arsenal at Old Trafford.

BOXING

The International Olympic Committee have frozen plans for the Tokyo 2020 boxing tournament.

Olympic chiefs have begun an investigation into the governance, ethics and financial management of the International Boxing Association.

They have stopped the A-I-B-A from using all Olympic properties and logos, but insist “all efforts” will be made to ensure the sport features at the Games in Japan.