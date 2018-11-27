Eddie O’Sullivan believes it will be hard for Joe Schmidt to walk away from rugby.

The Ireland head coach says he will finish coaching and prioritise his family after next year’s World Cup in Japan.

The news was described as an ‘All Blacks bombshell’ in Schmidt’s native land.





The 53 year old had been tipped to return home to take over the New Zealand national team.

Former Irish head coach O’Sullivan feels we haven’t seen the last of Joe http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EddieOS.mp3

England’s disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign is being revisited following Andy’s Farrell’s appointment as the next Ireland head coach.

Sam Burgess feels he is being blamed for Farrell and Stuart Lancaster’s move to the Irish set up.

The pair were sacked after England became the first host nation to fail to get out of their group and were heavily criticised for selecting the rugby league convert.

Defending his record as an England international, Burgess claims ‘individual egos’ and ‘selfish players’ cost ‘great men’ their jobs.

SOCCER

Stephen Kenny insists he will have the respect of Irish Internationals.

The former Dundalk boss is beginning his job as the Republic of Ireland Under 21 manager.

Kenny is due to take over the senior side from Mick McCarthy in 2020.

A number of former players have raised concerns about the Dubliner’s League of Ireland background.

He says Europe is the ideal preparation for the step up to international level http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/KennyS.mp3

Manchester City have a 99.8 per cent chance making the last 16 of the Champions League.

That is according to the Euro Club Index, a ranking of all teams in the top European divisions.

Pep Guardiola’s side resume their campaign in France tonight.

A win over Lyon will see them top the group, but a point would be enough to reach the knock out stage.

The Premier League leaders lost at home to the same opponents in September.

Manchester United are also in Champions League action tonight.

The Red Devils will be hoping to return to winnings ways by beating Swiss side Young Boys.

Saturday’s Premier League draw with Crystal Palace means United have won just three of their nine games at Old Trafford this season.

CYCLING

Tributes are being paid to Irish cyclist Philip Deignan, who has announced his retirement after 14 years of professional racing.

The Letterkenny man, who has been riding for Team Sky since 2014, is hanging up his bike at the age of 35.

During his career, Deignan rode 10 Grand Tours and picked up two professional wins, including a stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

He represented Ireland in the Men’s Road Race at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.