RUGBY

Andy Farrell has been named as the next Ireland Rugby head coach.

The I-R-F-U have made the announcement along with the news that Joe Schmidt will step down after next year’s World Cup in Japan.





The 53 year old says he will finish coaching to prioritise his family.

Under Schmidt, Ireland have won the Grand Slam, three Six Nations titles and beaten New Zealand twice.

I-R-F-U Chief Executive Philip Browne says Joe will be missed, but respects his decision http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PhilipB.mp3

Rugby league legend Andy Farrell began his coaching career with Saracens.

He worked as Stuart Lancaster’s defence coach, but lost his job after England’s disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign.

Joe Schmidt brought him into the Ireland set just three week later.

Farrell was praised for the Lions defensive performance during last summer’s drawn series in New Zealand.

Former Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan feels he will provide an ideal transition http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/quinlan-2.mp3

Leinster have revealed that Jordan Larmour has undergone a minor procedure on his knee.

The 21 year old picked up the problem during Ireland’s November Test Series.

He made his first start for Ireland against Italy in Chicago earlier this month, retained the number 15 shirt for the win over Argentina and came off the bench against the All Blacks.

Leinster insist the issue isn’t serious and hope he will be back training next week.

SOCCER

Stephan Kenny says he is excited about the challenge of international football and is looking forward to developing the next group of talented players.

The former Dundalk, Bohemians and Derry City boss has been officially unveiled as the new Ireland Under 21 manger.

Kenny will hold the role for less than two years.

The Dubliner has revealed his contract assures he takes over the senior team from Mick McCarthy in August 2020.

Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Preston says their top goal scorer could be sidelined for three months due to a torn hamstring.

The 23 year old may require surgery to correct the injury suffered during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Burnley and Newcastle are hovering over the relegation zone ahead of tonight’s Premier League match at Turf Moor.

Both are sides are just one point ahead of the bottom three.

Kick off is at 8.00.