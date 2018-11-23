RUGBY

Conor Murray is set to make his Munster return this weekend.

The star scrum half has been named on the bench for Sunday’s Pro 14 match against Zebre in Italy.





Murray has been struggling with a troublesome neck injury since Ireland’s Summer Tour to Australia.

Chris Farrell and Conor Oliver also return to the match day squad, while Ronan O’Mahony will make his first appearance of the season on the wing.

Farrell has been out of action since injuring his knee while training with Ireland during the Six Nations in March.

Leinster are set to field three new players in tonight’s Pro 14 match against the Neath Swansea Ospreys at the R-D-S.

Teenage flanker Scott Penny will make his debut in the back row, while Jack Kelly and Jimmy O’Brien could come off the bench.

With a host of his players on Ireland duty, coach Leo Cullen has dipped into his reserves.

Ulster are also in Pro 14 action tonight.

Corkman Ian Nagel will make his debut for the Northern Province against the Scarlets in Wales.

SOCCER

St Patrick’s Athletic have publicly endorsed Stephen Kenny to become the next Republic of Ireland manager.

The Inchicore club have released a statement calling for the Dundalk boss to replace Martin O’Neill.

They claim Kenny’s appointment would be a huge boost for the domestic league and grass roots football.

John Giles believes the Irish public are ready for Mick McCarthy’s return.

The former Ireland boss is the favorite to succeed O’Neill.

McCarthy’s fall out with Roy Keane divided the nation and he was sacked just two games into the Euro 2004 qualification campaign.

Ireland and Leeds legend Giles says that is now confined to the history books http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/history-1.mp3

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to play Watford in the Premier League tomorrow.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the midfielder is available for the trip to Vicarage Road after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Adam Lallana will miss the tie due to a minor issue.

RACING

Laurina, favourite for the Coral Hurdle at Ascot tomorrow, will miss the race, according to her trainer Willie Mullins. The Closutton handler said: “We’ve decided not to send Laurina to Ascot because of the dry forecast.

She’s a big mare and with the ground likely to dry out we think it best to wait a bit longer before giving her her first run of the season.”

Laurina was unbeaten in four starts over hurdles last season when she landed the Grade 2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by 18 lengths and the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms Mares Novice Hurdle by eight and a half lengths at the Fairyhouse Easter festival. Her progress this season will determine whether the five-year-old’s Cheltenham target will be the Unibet Champion Hurdle or the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle.

The Sullivan Bloodstock-owned mare holds an entry in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse a week on Sunday.