RUGBY

Connacht scum half Kieran Marmion is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 26 year old requires surgery on an ankle injury and will be unavailable for selection until February.





Marmion was injured during Ireland’s November Test against Argentina, but still started Saturday’s historic win over the All Blacks.

He will sit out his Province’s European Challenge Cup games against Perpignan, Sale and Bordeaux and the Christmas Inter Provincials, but could be fit for the start of the Six Nations.

Brian O’Driscoll feels Johnny Sexton is in a two horse race for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

The Leinster out half could become the first Irishman to win the accolade in 17 years.

Sexton is the only Northern Hemisphere player on the five man shortlist.

Former Ireland captain O’Driscoll sees All Black Beauden Barrett as his greatest rival http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BOD.mp3

BOXING

Kellie Harrington has secured Ireland’s first medal at the 2018 Women’s World Championships in India.

The Dublin lightweight is guaranteed at least a bronze after winning her quarter final in New Delhi.

She was handed victory over Caroline Veyre of Canada on a unanimous decision.

It is the 28 year old’s second World Championship medal.

She claimed sliver in Astana in 2016.

Amy Broadhurst returns to the ring later today.

The Dundalk light-welterweight will take on home favourite Kaur Baath for a place among the medals.

SOCCER

Ray Houghton believes the Republic of Ireland squad need to take more responsibility for the current run of poor form.

Last night’s Nations League nil all draw in Denmark means the Boys in Green have failed to score in their last four matches.

Manager Martin O’Neill is coming under increasing pressure.