RUGBY

The Irish rugby players expected to beat the All Blacks.

That is the view of former Ireland and Munster flanker Alan Quinlan following Saturday’s historic win over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium.





Joe Schmidt’s men return to the training pitch today as their attention switches to the upcoming Test against the U-S-A.

Quinlan says there has been a remarkable shift in attitude since his playing days http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Quinlan-4.mp3

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill says it is ‘lunacy’ to suggest he should have capped Declan Rice in last year’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

The Republic of Ireland have won just two games since that tie, while Rice is now considering declaring for England.

Ahead of this evening’s Nations League match against Denmark in Aarhus, the Irish boss has hit out at suggestions he should have tied Rice down http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Rice.mp3

DARTS

Darts legend Raymond van Barneveld has announced his retirement plans.

The five time world champion will leave the sport after next season’s P-D-C World Championship.

The 51-year-old Dutchman, widely known as ‘Barney’, is following in the footsteps of great rival Phil Taylor, who retired earlier this year.

BOXING

Aoife O’Rourke has bowed out of the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

The Roscommon fighter lost her middleweight last 16 encounter with Lauren Price of Wales.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion was handed victory on an unanimous decision.

Ceire Smith was also beaten this morning.

Japan’s Namiki Tsukimi defeated the Cavan flyweight in a 3-2 split decision.

Belfast Featherweight Michaela Walsh and Dundalk lightweight Amy Broadhurst will hope to move a step closer to a medal in India later today.