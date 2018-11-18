RUGBY

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen believes Ireland are the favourites for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Joe Schmidt’s side ran out 16-9 winners at the Aviva Stadium in what was an entertaining encounter.





Victory over the World Number 1 side is seen as a massive boost for the Irish side ahead of next year’s tournament in Japan

Hansen was full of compliments for last night’s opponents http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/irlfavs.mp3

The Ireland Women’s side will be hoping to end a great weekend for the sport

Lauren Delany and Laura Sheehan will claim their first caps as USA make the trip to Energia Park.

16 year old Beibhinn Parsons could become Ireland’s youngest ever player if she makes an appearance from the bench.

Kick off is at 1 o clock.

GAA

There’s plenty of action in the Club Championships this afternoon.

Among the pick of the games, Na Piarsigh of Limerick take on Waterford side Ballygunner in the final of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Galway hurling crown will be handed out today as well, with Liam Mellows taking on St Thomas.

There’s also action in the semi finals of both the Leinster hurling and Ulster football championships.

SOCCER

Already-relegated Northern Ireland will be looking for their first points in their last outing in the Nations League.

Michael O’Neill’s side face Austria, with kick-off at 5pm at Windsor Park.

BOXING

Two Irish boxers will be hoping to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Women’s Elite Championships later.

Dubliner Kellie Harrington faces local favorite Sarita Devi in her last-16 bout in New Dehli.

Offaly woman Grainne Walsh faces Argentina’s Noella Perez.

RACING

Supasundae will not take part in the Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle today after connections deemed the ground at Punchestown, which is good, good to yielding in places, to be too fast.

Winner of the Punchestown Champion Hurdle in April, Supasundae had been due to clash with Samcro and Faugheen in a mouthwatering contest.

However, trainer Jessica Harrington revealed in a tweet that the eight-year-old had been taken out and would instead reappear in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle, over two and a half miles, at Fairyhouse next month.