RUGBY

All eyes will be on the Aviva Stadium tonight where Ireland host back-to-back world champions New Zealand.

The All Blacks came from 15-nil down to beat England 16-15 last week.





Ireland outhalf Johnny Sexton has highlighted how ruthless the visitors can be when punishing their opponent’s mistakes http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Johnny-1.mp3

That game kicks off at 7 in Dublin.

At 2: Italy host Australia while Wales entertain Tonga at 2.30.

England will look to get back to winning ways against Japan at 3.

South Africa kick off in Scotland at 5:20 while France welcome Argentina at 7.45.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is five strokes off the lead after his third round at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Ulsterman double bogeyed 17 as he carded 71 today to lie on 9 under par.

The 14 under par lead is shared by Patrick Reed and Danny Willett.

There’s 5 players tied for third place on 12 under.

Offaly man Shane Lowry shot 69 today and is up to 5 under par.

Paul Dunne carded 75 to fall back to 3 over.

SOCCER

The highlight of today’s UEFA Nations League action is the League A3 meeting between Italy and Portugal at 7.45pm.

At the same time in League C1 – Albania entertain Scotland.

BOXING

Two Irish boxers have silver in their sights at the EU Championships in Spain this afternoon.

Galway’s Kieran Molloy faces England’s Pat McCormack in the welterweight semi-finals.

While Lisburn bantamweight Kurt Walker has a semi final with Georgia’s Artyush Gomtsyun.

There’s two more Irish fighters into the last-16 of the World Women’s Elite Championships.

Flyweight Ceire Smith has defeated Gabriela Dimitrova of Bulgaria in New Dehli.

And Aoife O’Rourke defeated Taipei middleweight Yang Ya Chu in the last-32.

The second session gets underway later.

Michaela Walsh takes on Romanian bantamweight Lacramiora Perijoc.

Light welterweight Amy Broadhurst goes up against Ekaterina Dynnik of Russia.

RACING

At Punchestown there’s an 8-race card.