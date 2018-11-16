SOCCER

Michael Obafemi is set to travel with the Republic of Ireland for Monday’s Nations League clash with Denmark.

The teenage Southampton striker made his commitment to the team on another disappointing night for the Boys in Green.





Yesterday’s nil all draw with Northern Ireland means Martin O’Neill’s side have failed to score in their last three home games.

Dublin born Obafemi could have also declared for England or Nigeria, but O’Neill says he is happy to stick with Ireland

Denmark are in Cardiff to play Wales in the Nations League this evening.

Ireland will be relegated if the Danes avoid defeat.

Germany will be relegated from their group, if the Netherlands beat World Cup holders France in Rotterdam tonight.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy lies on 8 under par after his first two rounds of the D-P World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Ulsterman is three shots off the lead after shooting 7 birdies and 2 bogies during a second round of 67.

Paul Dunne has reached the half way stage on 3 under par.

Shane Lowry is a further shot back.

Matt Wallace sits on top of the leader board on 11 under par.

RUGBY

Brian O’Driscoll is starting to think New Zealand fear Ireland.

In the 30 meetings between the teams, the All Blacks have won 28, lost one and drawn one.

Steve Hansen presided over the Kiwi’s first ever loss at the hands of Ireland in Chicago two years ago.

Iconic centre O’Driscoll suspects Hansen is worried about another upset at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bod-3.mp3

BOXING

There is an Ireland-New Zealand clash at the World Elite Boxing Championships in India today.

Dubliner Kellie Harrington fights Kiwi Troy Garton for a place in the last 16 of the lightweight division.

Harrington is the first of the six-strong Irish squad in action in New Delhi this week.

Ceire Smith, Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O’Rourk take to the ring tomorrow, Grainne Walsh on Sunday.