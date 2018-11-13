RUGBY

Former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan has concerns about the referee ahead of Saturday’s November test with New Zealand.

It follows Johnny Sexton’s comments about Wayne Barnes.





The Leinster out half says Ireland have had bad experiences with the English referee in the past.

O'Sullivan is worried about the affect Barnes could have on the crucial game

SOCCER

Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple has announced his retirement at the age of 31.

The Dubliner is hanging up his gloves due to a persistent hip injury.

The Republic of Ireland Under 21 international had spells at Ipswich Town, Falkirk and Oldham Athletic before signing for Bohemians in 2016.

He also played Gaelic Football with Dublin club Saint Brigid’s

Former Republic of Ireland international Noel Hunt has been named as the new assistant manager at Swindon Town.

The 35 year old will be working under Richie Wellens, who has taken charge following the Sunday’s sacking of Phil Jones.

Hunt had been working in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

He joined Waterford in May to fill the dual role of player and assistant to Alan Reynolds

Former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole has retired at the age of 37.

The England international won three Premier League titles and lifted the F-A Cup twice during his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Cole was Roy Hodgson’s first signing at Liverpool and finished his career at the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

GOLF

The quest for a European Tour card is continuing at Qualifying School in Spain.

On 12 under par Gavin Moynihan is eight shots off the lead, but holds a share of 15th place.

The top 25 and ties will earn their card.

Cormac Sharvin has climbed to 9 under par.

Robin Dawson has dropped to 5 under, which is below the cut mark.

CRICKET

The Irish Women’s Cricket team take on Pakistan at Twenty 20 World Cup in Guyana this evening.

Both sides will be looking for their first win in Group B.