SOCCER

Shane Long and Derrick Williams have been ruled out of Republic of Ireland’s upcoming international friendly against Northern Ireland and next week’s Nations Cup game in Denmark.

The Southampton striker has an ankle injury, Blackburn defender Williams is suffered with a hamstring problem.





New call ups Caoimhin Kelleher and Michael Obafemi have retained their place in Martin O’Neill’s slimmed down squad.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman missed last month’s draw with the Danes in Dublin and the defeat to Wales due a stress fracture of the foot.

The Donegal man feels injuries have been a big problem for the Irish squad

Teenager defender Bobby Burns has been called into Northern Ireland squad for the first time ahead of thier trip to Dublin.

The 19 year old Belfast native is currently on loan at Livingston and impressed in the weekend’s Scottish Premiership draw with Celtic.

RUGBY

Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose are expected train today as the Irish rugby team ramp up preparations for Saturday’s November Test with New Zealand.

The Leinster full back missed the games against Italy and Argentina with a shoulder injury.

Ringrose is expected to be available following a hip complaint, but Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring problem is a concern.

Former Ireland international Alan Quinlan can’t see Conor Murray starting Saturday’s Test against the All Blacks.

The Munster scrum half has been sidelined for the last five months with a neck injury, but New Zealand coach Steve Hansen is convinced he is ready to return.

Quinlan would be surprised to see Murray back

Hansen feels Murray will be determined to play

GAELIC GAMES

Galway are hoping Joe Canning won’t miss any game time after been sent off in yesterday’s Wild Geese Trophy match in Sydney.

The 2017 Hurler of the Year was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Kilkenny defender Enda Morrissey during the exhibition game in Australia.

The Tribesmen will be keeping their fingers crossed that Canning gets a time suspension, to ensure he doesn’t sit out the start of the new season in January.

MOTORSPORT

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has been ordered to complete two days of public service.

The Formula One driver has been punished for shoving Force India’s Esteban Ocon after yesterday’s Brazilian Grand Prix at Inter Lagos.

Verstappen was leading the race when he collided with Ocon at the second corner.