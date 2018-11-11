SOCCER

Liverpool and Fulham are about to get the days Premier League action underway.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can go top of the table for a few hours at least with a win at Anfield and have made 4 changes to the side that lost to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.





Fulham come into the game rooted to the bottom of the League with only 1 win from their 11 games so far

All eyes will turn to the Etihad Stadium as the Manchester Derby dominates the day’s proceedings.

Manchester United make the short trip to near neighbours City.

Jose Mourinho’s side come into the game 9 points adrift of the defending champions.

That kicks off at 4:30.

At the same time, Arsenal will look to continue their recent run of good form when they welcome Wolves to the Emirates.

Before that, Chelsea take on Everton at Stamford Bridge at 2:15

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says he’s ‘gutted’ for Sean O’Brien, after the Leinster suffered a suspected broken arm in the November series win over Argentina.

The Leinster flanker was removed from play in the first half, being replaced by Dan Leavy.

GAA

There’s plenty of action in the Club football championships this afternoon.

In the pick of the games, defending All-Ireland Champions Corofin face Clann na Gael in the Connacht semi-finals.

While Kerry’s Dr Crokes take on St Finbarr’s of Cork in the last 4 of the Munster championship.

In the Leinster quarter finals, defending champions Moorefield clash with Portlaoise.

All of those games throw-in at 1:30.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Navan this afternoon.

The opening Handicap Hurdle goes to post at 12:35.