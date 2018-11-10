RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is confident that Jordan Larmour is ready to step up to the challenge of taking on Argentina.

The Leinster full back makes just his second start for Ireland in tonight’s Test match at the Aviva Stadium.





Schmidt’s been happy with what he’s seen so far from the 21-year-old http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13rugby.mp3

That game kicks off at 6:30.

Next week Ireland will be gearing up to take on world champions New Zealand.

The All Blacks face England today at 3.

Elsewhere today, Wales face the Wallabies at the Principality Stadium at 5:20.

Scotland face Fiji at Murrayfield at 2:30.

And in Paris, France take on the Springboks at 5-past-8.

SOCCER

Tottenham are the only top four Premier League side in action today.

Spurs are away to Crystal Palace at 5:30 this evening.

The action gets underway with Cardiff versus Brighton.

The Welsh club will be desperate to get back to winning ways against the Seagulls this lunchtime.

Victory against Fulham has been followed up by defeat at Liverpool and a loss to Leicester last weekend.

That kicks off at 12:30.

At 3; Newcastle host high-flying Bournemouth, Burnley go to Leicester, Southampton entertain Watford and West Ham are away to Huddersfield.

RACING

Arkle-winner Footpad goes head-to-head with the Harry Whittington-trained Saint Calvados in the Grade 3 Poplar Square Chase at Naas this afternoon.

That’s just one of an eight-race card at the Kildare course.