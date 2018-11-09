SOCCER

Declan Rice admits he is struggling to make a decision about his international future.

The London born West Ham star has yet to play a competitive game for the Republic of Ireland and is considering switching his allegiance to England.





Rice says he never expected to be in this position, and describes the decision as one of the most difficult he will have to make.

Martin O’Neill is hopeful the 19 year old will stick with Ireland, but wants Rice to make his mind up by the end of the year.

Romelu Lukaku could be recalled to the Manchester United team for Sunday’s derby at Man City.

The Belgian striker has missed the Red Devils last two games due to a hamstring injury, but has returned to training.

United trail their cross town rivals by nine Premier League points after 11 games.

Eddie Howe has been named the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for October.

He won the award after his Bournemouth team earned 10 points from a possible 12 and reached the quarter finals of the League Cup.

RUGBY

Eddie Jones has had another swipe at Jonathan Sexton.

The England coach has suggested the Ireland and Leinster out half gets special treatment.

Responding to questions about Owen Farrell fitness for tomorrow’s clash with the All Blacks, Jones said “he is allowed to be hit late, if he was Johnny Sexton then we would be able to complain.”

The Australian apologised to Sexton for comments he made about his injuries during the 2016 Six Nations.

Irish referee John Lacey is retiring from Test duty.

The 45 year old has taken charge of 37 senior internationals, including four games at the 2015 World Cup.

Lacey’s final match will be between Argentina and the Barbarians in London next month.

The Tipperary native will continue to referee at European and Pro 14 levels.

BASKETBALL

There was big news from FIBA today as it was confirmed that the Ireland Under 18 men’s team have been promoted back to the FIBA Under 18 European Championship Division B for 2019.

The news comes after a successful summer for the squad in Division C, which saw them scoop a bronze medal back in July. Gold medal winners from that tournament, Kosovo, have also been promoted, while silver medalists Cyprus have decided to continue to play in Division C for another year.

Ireland spent just one year in Division C, following relegation in 2017.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk today, where the first goes to post at 5.30.

Sensational Racing Post Arkle winner Footpad will once again go head to head with the Harry Whittington-trained Saint Calvados as the exciting pair feature among five declarations for the Grade 3 Poplar Square Chase at Naas tomorrow.

Willie Mullins’ superstar chaser, who is unbeaten in five starts over fences, will bid to enhance his Champion Chase claims, for which he is the general 7-2 second favourite behind Altior.

Saint Calvados, fourth behind Footpad in the Arkle last March, was a 22-length winner of the Betway Kingmaker Novices’ Chase, and ventures to Ireland for the first time in his career.

On Sunday Gordon Elliott’s brilliant mare Apple’s Jade makes her seasonal debut in the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle at Navan where she will face 2014 Champion Hurdle winner Jezki and Identity Thief.

The Gigginstown-owned six-year-old was last seen finishing third behind Cheltenham conqueror Benie Des Dieux at Punchestown but was subsequently found to be in season.