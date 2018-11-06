SOCCER

Martin O’Neill says he is still hopeful Declan Rice will commit his international future to the Republic of Ireland, but admits some circumstances favour England.

The West Ham star has been left out of the 36 man squad for the upcoming friendly with Northern Ireland and the Nations League clash in Denmark.





Reports claim the London born teenager has decided to change his allegiance, but O’Neill insists he is still weighing up his future http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ONeill-3.mp3

There are four new players in the panel.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Southampton striker Michael Obafemi are named for the first time.

Rotherham midfielder Ryan Manning and Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne also receive their first call ups.

Captain Seamus Coleman and Robbie Brady are recalled from injury, but Jonathan Walters and Stephen Ward are ruled out.

Caoimhin Kelleher has travelled with the Liverpool squad for tonight’s Champions League match with Red Star Belgrade, but is unlikely to feature.

The Merseysiders were 4-nil winners when the sides met at Anfield two weeks ago, but are expecting a sterner challenge in Serbia.

That result sees them top Group C, but they lie just one point ahead of Napoli who entertain Paris Saint Germain this evening.

Lionel Messi is in the Barcelona squad the Group B top of the table clash with Inter Milan in Italy.

The Argentine star fractured his arm just two weeks ago.

His inclusion is a surprise, but Barcelona admit he yet to receive the all clear.

A win for Inter would end Tottenham’s hopes of reaching the last 16, whatever the outcome of their game against P-S-V Eindhoven at Wembley.

RUGBY

The Ireland rugby squad are back on the training pitch today as preparations continue for Saturday’s November Test against Argentina.

The fitness of Rob Kearney is a concern for head coach Joe Schmidt.

The Leinster full-back is struggling with a shoulder issue.

GAELIC GAMES

Frank Browne has been named as the new Dublin Senior Camogie manager.

The Wexford native takes charge of the Dubs after spells with Mayo and Roscommon.

He also managed the Mayo Senior Ladies football team, guiding them to the 2017 All Ireland final.

RACING

There was heart break for Aidan O Brien at the Melbourne Cup this morning.

Last year’s Epsom Derby runner up ‘Cliffsofmoher’ suffered a fatal injury during the race.

The Charlie Appleby trained ‘Cross Counter’ was the winner.

There is also racing at Fairyhouse today.

The first of a seven-race card goes to post shortly.