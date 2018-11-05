SOCCER

Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been included in the Liverpool squad for tomorrow’s Champions League tie at Red Star Belgrade.

The Cork teenager, who trained with the Republic of Ireland senior squad last month, travels with the Reds to Serbia as back up to Allisson and Simon Mignolet.





Manager Jurgen Klopp has opted to leave out Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Merseysiders are concerned the attackers Kosovan heritage could inflame Serbian supporters.

Republic of Ireland international James McClean could be punished for a social media post he made following Stoke City’s draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Derry man was abused by a section of supporters for not wearing a Remembrance Day poppy.

McClean is said to be under investigation by the English F-A for later describing his abusers as ‘uneducated caveman’.

Fulham will climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they beat Huddersfield this evening.

The Cottagers travel to Yorkshire for a battle of the bottom two.

Fulham have conceded 28 goals so far in the top flight this season, but Huddersfield have failed to score in their last seven home games.

Pat Fenlon is the new Linfield general manager.

The former Shelbourne, Bohemian and Shamrock Rovers boss is returning to the Belfast club he played for in the mid 1990s.

Linfield says the Dubliner will formulate their strategic direction over the next decade, and will have responsibility for all their off field activities.

RUGBY

Ireland and Ulster flanker Chris Henry has announced his retirement with immediate affect.

The 34 year old earned 24 international caps and made the last of 184 Ulster appearances against the Scarlets in September.

Henry returned to rugby after suffering a mini stroke in 2014, but feels now is the time to end his career for his own wellbeing.