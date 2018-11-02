RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton has been nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

The Ireland and Leinster out half is one of five players on the shortlist.





The New Zealand pair of Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane, and South Africa’s Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx are also in the running.

Sexton was also nominated in 2014, but an All Black has won the award every year since 2012, and Beauden Barrett is aiming to win the prize for the third time running.

Tyler Bleyendaal is back in the Munster team for Sunday’s Pro 14 match against the Cheetahs in South Africa.

It will be the New Zealander’s first appearance since undergoing neck surgery in March.

He will captain the team from inside centre.

Bill Johnston will make his first start for the Province at out half.

Australia lock Scott Fardy will captain Leinster for the first time against the Southern Kings on Sunday.

Dan Leavy is named in the back row, Dave Kearney at full back, while Noel Reid will wear the number 10 shirt for the first time since 2013.

Kieran Marmion has been released from international duty to start at scrum half for Connacht’s game against the Dragons at the Sportsground tomorrow.

SOCCER

Kevin De Bruyne looks set to miss next week’s Manchester derby.

The Manchester City midfielder is said to be facing a month on the sidelines after injuring his knee during last night League Cup win over Fulham.

That would rule De Bruyne out of City’s next six matches including the Red Devils’ Premier League visit on Sunday week.

A longer six week lay off would see him miss City’s trip to Stamford Bridge at the start of December.

Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.

Both are continuing their recovery from hamstring injuries.

Red boss Jurgen Klopp says he will be able to call up Mohamed Salah, despite the Egyptian striker wearing a wrist splint during training this week.

GOLF

Paul Dunne has climbed to 9 under par during the second round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

The overnight leader suffered a double bogie on the 10th hole, but has responded with an eagle on the 12th and a birdie on the 14th hole.

Thorbjor Olesen has joined Justin Rose in first place on 11 under par.

Padraig Harrington is 4 under.

Shane Lowry a further four shots back.