Soccer

Dele Alli is staying at Spurs.

The 22 year old has commited his long term future to Tottenham in signing a new six year contract.





It is understood the new deal will almost double Alli’s wages and will run until 2024.

—-

Stoke City have backed James McClean’s decision not to wear a Remembrance Day poppy this month.

The Derry man is continuing the stance which he has held at Sunderland, Wigan and West Brom.

In a statement, Stoke says they recognise the poppy means different things to different individuals and they do not believe anybody should be forced to wear one against their free will.

RUGBY

Ulster have injury concerns over Craig Gilroy, Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune ahead of Saturday’s Pro 14 game with Benetton Treviso in Italy.

Gilroy suffered a back spasm before Friday’s victory over the Dragons in Belfast.

Lowry and Baloucoune picked up quad and groin injuries during the game.

All three will receive treatment this week in the hope they will be available.

GAA

Former Tipperary captain Peter Acheson is unlikely to be available to Moyle Rovers for Sunday’s Munster club SFC quarter-final clash with Dr Crokes.

The Dubai-based 2016 All-Star nominee flew back from the United Arab Emirates for Sunday’s final win over Ardfinnan, arriving on Friday.

Those trips from the Middle East were made worthwhile by the victory, Rovers’ first senior title in nine years.

However he has returned to Dubai this morning due to work commitments and won’t be returning home next weekend.