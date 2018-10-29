RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt has named a squad of 26 players who will travel to Chicago today, for Saturday’s test match against Italy at Soldier Field.

A number of front line players are held back from the trip, including captain Rory Best, Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Peter O’Mahony and Rob Kearney.





New Munster signings Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne will travel though, as well as the uncapped pair of Ross Byrne and Will Addison.

Ireland face Italy on Saturday before returning to Dublin for games against Argentina, the All Blacks and the USA.

SOCCER

Manchester City will look to go back to the top of the Premier League by beating Tottenham at Wembley tonight.

But the pitch there might not be in the best condition – after the Philadelphia Eagles played the Jacksonville Jaguars on it in an NFL match only yesterday.

Kick off is at 8pm.

The race for promotion to the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division continues this evening.

Finn Harps host Limerick at Ballybofey in the first leg of the promotion-relegation play-off.

Kick-off is at a quarter-to-eight.

Leicester City says “the world has lost a great man” after it was confirmed the club’s owner died in a helicopter crash.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha brought Leicester City back in 2010 when they were in the Championship and quickly became a popular figure amongst Foxes fans.

Under his ownership they returned to the Premier League and then had their greatest ever triumph.

Following the appointment of Claudio Ranieri in the summer of 2015, Leicester went on to write their own fairy tale and lift the Premier League title for the first time in their history.

Scotland midfielder James McArthur has announced his retirement from international duty.

The Crystal Palace player made his last appearance for the national team against Slovenia in October.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s senior football county final day in Dublin.

St Jude’s aim to be crowned champions for the first time, they face seven time winners Kilmacud Crokes.

There’s a 5pm throw-in at Parnell Park.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton says it’s an incredible feeling to be a five-time Formula One world champion.

The Mercedes driver’s fourth place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix was enough to draw him level with Juan Manuel Fangio.

Only Michael Schumacher – with seven – has won more.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed victory in last night’s race – with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel second, ahead of his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen (pron: rye-koe-nun).

NFL

A record crowd for an American football match at Wembley witnessed the final London NFL fixture of 2018.

Nearly 86-thousand fans were at the national stadium as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18.

BASEBALL

The Boston Red Sox are celebrating their ninth Major League Baseball World Series success.

Steve Pearce hit two home runs as they defeated the L-A Dodgers 5-1 to clinch a 4-1 win in their best of seven series with two games to spare.

RACING

And there’s horse racing at Wexford and Galway today.

Wexford is underway at 12.20, with Galway’s card beginning at 12.40.