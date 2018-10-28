SOCCER

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is set to play his first game for Burnley this season.

The Dubliner has been out since suffering a knee ligament injury in December.





He’s been named in the team to face Chelsea.

The Blues will have to plan without Eden Hazard, he’s got a back injury.

Arsenal go for a 12th win in-a-row in all comeptitions when they play Crystal Palace.

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford from 4pm.

Leicester have cancelled their training session and asked to postpone Tuesday’s game with Southampton following a helicopter crash near the ground.

The club’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the helicopter, which crashed in the club’s staff car park last night.

A statement on the conditions of the occupants has yet to be made.

Leicester players were due to take part in a light training session this morning in the wake of after their 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham, but have been told to stay at home.

Reports suggest the club will be accommodated in their request to postpone Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Southampton.

GAELIC GAMES

The Dublin hurling final replay involving Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden St Enda’s takes centre stage at Parnell Park later.

The sides could not be seperated a week ago.

Ballygunner of Waterford play Midleton of Cork in the quarter finals of the Munster club senior hurling championship from 1.30 today.

Bennettsbridge face Ballyhale Shamrocks in the Kilkenny hurling decider at Nowlan Park.

In football, All Ireland champions Corofin meet Mountbellew Moylough in the Galway county final.

Dr Crokes take on Dingle in the Kerry decider,

In the Cork final, St Finbarrs and Duhallow go head to head.

ATHLETICS

Ethiopia’s Asefa Bekele has claimed victory in the 2018 Dublin Marathon.

Bekele won the men’s race in a time of 2 hours 13 minutes and 23 seconds.

His compatriot Mesera Dubiso is celebrating victory in the women’s race after coming home first in a time of 2 hours 33 minutes and 48 seconds.

Mick Clohisey took the men’s national title with Lizzie Lee claiming the women’s national title.

John Charles Smith from England won the wheelchair race in a time of 1 hour 36 minutes and 12 seconds.

GOLF

Xander Schauffele overcame Tony Finau in a play-off to win the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.

The 25-year-old birdied the final two holes to card a four-under 68 and then birdied the par-five 18th to secure a third PGA title.

Finau, who finished with a final-round 71, then missed a 20-foot birdie putt to hand the title to Schauffele.

Defending champion Justin Rose finished third after a closing 72.

Rory McIlroy ending a bad weekend with with a 74 to finish in a tie for 54th.

RACING

The sport of kings is also one that would tame lions and upon returning to the Wexford winner’s enclosure after making a successful hurdling debut in the Casey Concrete Blocks Maiden, it was found that Curragh-based Alan Fleming’s Barwell had suffered a nasty cut to his leg.

Provided the cut is not too serious, Fleming and his backer Barry Connell looks to have a potentially classy jumper to go to war with in Barwell, as he won as he liked at Wexford today under Donagh Meyler.