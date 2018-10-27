SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has laughed off Neil Warnock’s claims that it “would be virtually impossible” for Cardiff to win at Anfield this afternoon.

It’s been 25 matches since the Merseysiders last lost in the Premier League in front of their home fans.





Fulham will be desperate to end a winless run of six top flight matches when they host Bournemouth.

Southampton welcome bottom club Newcastle, with the visitors still without a victory this season.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield – who are also winless – take on Watford.

In the late kick-off, Leicester face West Ham.

QPR are now within three points of the top of the Championship.

Having lost their opening four league fixtures, they’ve made it three straight wins with a 1-nil victory at home to Aston Villa.

The winner of the lunchtime kick-off will go to the summit – for at least a couple of hours – as Middlesbrough face Derby.

Third placed Sheffield United could then jump above them when they welcome Wigan.

West Brom and Norwich can also become the new leaders if they take 3 points from their games against Blackburn and Brentford respectively.

At the bottom, Ipswich start life without former boss Paul Hurst when they go to Millwall, Bolton take on Hull, fellow strugglers Reading are at Swansea and Preston host Rotherham.

Elsewhere it’s Birmingham versus Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City play Stoke.

The evening kick-off sees current leaders Leeds face Nottingham Forest.

Kilmarnock can go second in the Scottish Premiership later.

They’ll move above defending champions Celtic if they avoid defeat at home to Hamilton.

Elsewhere, St Mirren will get out of the bottom two with a win against St Johnstone.

Ipswich have appointed Paul Lambert as their new manager.

He’s agreed a deal at Portman Road until the summer of 2021.

He replaces Paul Hurst who was sacked by the club.

Ipswich are bottom of the Championship – with just one win from 14 games.

Lambert was in charge of their fierce rivals Norwich between 2009 and 2012.

RUGBY

Leinster can consolidate top spot in Conderence B of the Guinness Pro14 this afternoon.

The European champions are in Italy to take on Benetton.

Glasgow will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of Conference A when they travel to Thomond Park to face Munster at a quarter-past-five.

Cardiff Blues are in South Africa to take on bottom club Cheetahs.

GAELIC GAMES

A fifth Limerick hurling title in seven years is the carrot for Na Piarsaigh this evening, as they face a Doon side who have lost on both their final appearances.

Clonkill are aiming to win a record-equalling fifteenth county championship when they face Raherney in this afternoon’s Westmeath Hurling final.

And the Wicklow Football Championship is also up for grabs, with Rathnew and St. Patrick’s replaying their final in Aughrim.

GOLF

Tony Finau will take a three shot lead into tomorrow’s final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.

The American is 13-under-par after carding a round of 70 this morning.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Masters champion Patrick Reed lead the chase at 10-under.

Rory McIlroy’s eight-over-par after a three-over round of 75.

RACING

The Eyrefield Stakes is the feature on an 8-race card at Leopardstown where the first goes to post at 1.25.

There are also 8-races in Galway this afternoon, with the first off at 1.35.

Australian wondermare Winx made it 29 wins in a row and now stands alone as the only horse to win four Cox Plates after she routed the field at Moonee Valley earlier today, including Aidan O’Brien’s challenger Rostropovich who finished back in fifth place.

All-time greats of Australian racing such as Phar Lap and Kingston Town had all won multiple Cox Plates, but Winx’s victory takes her ahead of the latter and into Australian sporting history.

Rostropovich raced close to the pace before taking up the running after halfway but once headed in the closing stages had no more to give under Ryan Moore and eventually finished almost nine lengths adrift of the world equine star.