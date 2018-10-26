RUGBY

Keith Earls is back in the Munster team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 match against Conference A leader Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.

The Limerick winger, who signed a new contract yesterday, has overcome a hamstring injury to return as one of seven changes to the side that beat Gloucester in the Champions Cup last week.





Sammy Arnold comes into the centre after being called up to the Ireland squad for the first time.

J-J Hanrahan takes over from Joey Carbery at out half.

Chris Cloete joins captain Peter O’Mahony and C-J Stander in the back row following Tommy O’Donnell’s injury.

Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy are back in the Lesinter team to face Benetton Treviso in Italy.

The full back has recovered from a quad problem, while Leavy has overcome his calf issue.

Sean O’Brien will captain the side in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

Ross Bryne has been handed the number 10 shirt.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Alexis Sanchez will play no part in Sunday’s Premier League match against Everton at Old Trafford.

The former Arsenal striker scored the dramatic winner in United’s victory over Newcastle before the break.

Injury kept Sanchez out of the starting line up for Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Juventus and he has yet to recover.

It means Mourinho feels he cannot replace Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku hasn’t scored in any of his last 8 appearances for his club, but the United boss feels dropping him would cause problems http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JMLukaku.mp3

The 2018 S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division season draws to a close tonight.

Champions Dundalk end their campaign with an away fixture at Bohemians.

Bray Wanderers’ stay in the top flight comes to an end away to Cork City.

There are also games between Shamrock Rovers and Sligo, St Patrick’s Atheltic and Derry City, and Limerick and Waterford.

Queens Park Rangers entertain Aston Villa in the Championship.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has carded a disastrous second round of 77 at the W-G-C H-S-B-C Champions event in Shanghari.

The Ulsterman has reached the half way stage on 5 over par.

That leaves him 16 shots behind the leader Tony Finau.

RACING

There is racing this evening at Dundalk.

The all-weather track hosts a seven-race card with the first underway at 6.00.