GAELIC GAMES

Aisling McCarthy is the latest Gaelic Footballer to join the Australian Rules Football League.

The 22 year old Tipperary player has been signed by Melbourne based Western Bulldogs.





She will join the likes of Cora Staunton, Sarah Rowe, Yvonne Bonner and Ailish Considine in competing in the A-F-L in 2019.

RUGBY

Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy could be back in the Leinster team for Saturday’s Pro 14 trip to Benetton Treviso, but Fergus McFadden is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Province say the 32 year old winger suffered a serious hamstring injury in training and is seeking the opinion of a specialist for treatment.

Kearney missed Sunday’s Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse due to a quad injury, Leavy with a calf problem, but both will be back training fully this week.

Josh van der Flier is following return to play protocols after suffering a head injury during the weekend’s game in France.

SOCCER

From the 2019 season, all players in the FAI National Underage Leagues will undergo heart screening every three years.

This initiative will be financially supported by Brendan & Jenny O’Carroll (Mrs. Brown’s Boys) and the FAI.

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players not to take tonight’s Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk lightly.

The Premier League champions have travelled to Ukraine for a crucial Group F encounter.

Shakhtar were 2-1 winners when the sides met in Manchester last year, and they have never lost a home European game to English opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United tonight.

The Portugal striker makes his return to Old Trafford for only the second time since leaving the Red Devils in 2009.

Ronaldo scored for Real Madrid in his first return in 2013, and comes back from suspension tonight to help Juventus make it three wins out of three in Group H.

Real Madrid will be looking for their first win in six games when they take on Viktoria Plzen at the Bernabeu tonight.

The holders currently lie third in Group G, seventh in La Liga and are said to be on the verge of sacking manager Julen Lopetegui.

Just goal difference separates Middlesbrough and Sheffield United at the top of the table, ahead of tonight’s Championship fixtures.

Boro welcome Rotherham to the Riverside, while the Blades welcome Stoke to Bramall Lane.

Aston Villa will look to make it two wins out of two under new manager Dean Smith by beating Norwich at Carrow Road.

RACING

There is an eight-race card at Gowran Park this afternoon, with the first going to the post at 1.45.