GOLF

Shane Lowry has had to settle for second place at the Andalucia Masters.

The Offaly man went on a late charge at the weather delayed tournament in Valderrama this morning.





He hit three successive birdies to close to within a shot of the lead, but a double bogie five on the 15th hole stalled his progress.

Hecompleted the tournament on 8 under par, four shots behind Sergio Garcia who successfully defended the title.

It is Lowry’s best result since finishing runner up at the D-P World Tour Championship in Dubai 11 months ago, and moves him up 17th places to 70th in the latest World Golf Rankings.

RUGBY

Keith Earls could be back in the Munster team for Saturday’s Pro 14 game against the Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.

The Limerick winger sat out Saturday’s Champions Cup win over Gloucester with a hamstring injury, but is set to be reintroduced to team training this week.

Tommy O’Donnell is undergoing a scan today to determine the extent of the ankle injury he suffered during the weekend’s win at Thomond Park.

Munster legend Alan Quinlan says it a cruel blow for his fellow Tipperary man http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/munmon.mp3

Rhys Marshall’s hamstring injury will also be scanned, while Dan Goggin will see a specialist about his knee injury.

Niall Scannell is continuing his treatment on an ankle problem.

Conor Murray is still rehabbing his neck issue.

SOCCER

Arsenal will aim to continue their remarkable run in the Premier League tonight.

They can record their 10th consecutive win in all competitions by beating Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Victory will also see the Gunners replace North London rivals Tottenham in the Top 4.

Sligo Rovers welcome Bohemians to the Showgrounds in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

Derry City are the visitors to the Carlisle Grounds to play Bray Wanderers.