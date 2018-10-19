RUGBY

There are 4 changes to the Munster team for Round 2 of the Champions Cup.

Gloucester are the visitors to Thomond Park tomorrow.



The changes to the side that drew 10-all away to Exeter Chiefs last weekend are all in the pack.





An all-new front row has been named with James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan coming into the side.

The second row pairing of Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne is unchanged.

The final change to the team sees Tommy O’Donnell join captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander in the back row.

The backline remains the same with a back three of Mike Haley, Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership with Duncan Williams and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Kevin O’Byrne, Arno Botha and Alby Mathewson join the replacements with Mathewson returning from a knee injury sustained against Leinster earlier this month.

Niall Scannell was not available having picked up a knock in training during the week.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Goggin, Scannell, Sweetnam; Carbery, Williams; Cronin, Marshall, Ryan; Kleyn, Beirne;O’Mahony, O’Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: O’Byrne, Kilcoyne, Archer, Holland, Botha, Mathewson, Hanrahan, Arnold.

Rob Kearney misses Leinster’s trip to Toulouse on Sunday, due to a quad injury.

Jordan Larmour takes his place at full back, with Joe Tomane coming onto the wing.

Rhys Ruddock retains his place in the back row, having come in as a late replacement for Dan Leavy against Wasps last week.

Ulster are without John Cooney for their match against Racing 92 in Paris tomorrow.

The former Leinster scrum half suffered a shoulder injury during last week’s victory over Leicester in Belfast.

David Shanahan will wear the number 9 shirt instead.

Marty Moore joins Rory Best in the front row.

SOCCER

Dundalk will be presented with the S-S-E Airtricity Premier League Division trophy tonight.

The Lillywhites will lift silverware for the fourth time in five years following their game with Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

Cork City play Derry City at the Brandywell.

Bray Wanderers entertain Bohemians, Limerick host St Patrick’s Athletic.

Shamrock Rovers welcome Waterford to Tallaght.

Finn Harps and Drogheda are tied at 1 all heading into the second leg of the First Division playoff in Ballybofey.

Sheffield Wednesday can stretch their unbeaten run to five Championship games tonight.

They play host to Middlesbrough, a side two-places above them in the table.

RACING

There is an eight-race card on the all-weather track at Dundalk this evening.

The first goes to post there at 5.30.