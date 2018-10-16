SOCCER

Martin O’Neill has dismissed criticism of the Republic of Ireland’s style of play after Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney accused them of being “primitive”.

Delaney’s comments came after he saw his side held to a 0-0 draw in Dublin on Saturday in the Nations League clash.





O’Neill hit back at the Borussia Dortmund player ahead of tonight’s meeting with Wales http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hitback.mp3

Sadio Mane could miss Liverpool’s Premier League match against Huddersfield on Saturday – due to a broken thumb.

It’s been reported he picked up the injury while away with Senegal.

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah have also been called back to Anfield – after suffering injuries during the international break.

RUGBY

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan is taking heart from their battling performance in their opening round draw at Exeter.

The Reds fought back to rescue a 10-all draw at the English Premiership leaders.

Munster face another Anglo-Irish clash this Saturday when they welcome Gloucester to Thomond Park and van Graan says there’s plenty of positives to take from their display against Exeter http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/positives.mp3

Chris Ashton is back for Sale’s European Challenge Cup clash with Connacht this Saturday.

The England back has returned to the Sharks’ squad after serving a seven week suspension.

Sale’s U-S-A international out-half A-J MacGinty will miss the visit of his former side, he’s been ruled out until the New Year with a shoulder injury.

RACING

Enable is set to travel to Churchill Downs for the Group One Breeders’ Cup Turf.

The dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine has been given the green light to travel by owner Prince Khalid.

Trainer John Gosden had revealed this month that the horse is only at around 85 per cent after a minor injury setback.

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first is off at five-past-two.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Former U-F-C lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has become the latest fighter to sign for Asian M-M-A company ONE Championship.

The 34-year-old lost the 155-pound belt to Conor McGregor in 2016 and most recently competed in the U-F-C in July when he was beaten by Dustin Porier.

ONE Championship says it’s one of the ‘biggest signings’ in the history of their promotion.

CRICKET

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has responded to being charged by the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption unit.

He says he’s always conducted himself “with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport”.

His statement also suggests “strict legal advice” prevents him from commenting fully before he submits his response to the ICC.