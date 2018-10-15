RUGBY

Munster have dismissed suggestions that Conor Murray will feature in Saturday’s Champions Cup game against Gloucester at Thomond Park.

The Lions scrum half has yet to feature this season due to a neck problem





Murray revealed he was nearing a return to action following the announcement of a new three year contract last week, but coach Johann van Graan says he won’t be back this week.

Sammy Arnold will see a specialist after suffering a throat injury during the weekend’s draw with Exeter.

Rob Kearney and Cian Healy are doubts for Leinster’s trip to Toulouse on Sunday.

The full back is suffering from a tight quad, while the Healy has badly bruised knee.

The I-R-F-U have announced 11 full time contracts as the Women’s Sevens team begin their 2020 Olympic qualification campaign.

Kerry’s Louise Galvin is among those who have put pen to paper.

A further 12 players have agreed development contracts ahead of the opening round of the World Series, which takes place in Colorado this weekend.

SOCCER

Callum O’Dowda has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The 23-year-old complained of feeling dizzy following a collision in Saturday’s nil all draw with Denmark.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says O’Dowda can’t remember what happened during the game and tomorrow’s match has come too soon for a return.

Wales will be without another key player.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has withdrawn from the squad for ‘family reasons’.

Manager Ryan Giggs was already planning without with Gareth Bale.

The Real Madrid star has returned to Spain for treatment on muscle fatigue.

Ireland must make the most of Gareth Bale’s absence according to former Irish international Kenny Cunningham.

Cunningham feels it is a good opportunity to beat Wales http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ROI-3.mp3

Spain will secure their place in the Nations League finals if they beat England in Seville this evening.

They top their group having won their first two games including a 2-1 victory over England at Wembley in September.

Northern Ireland will look to bounce back from Friday’s defeat to Austria by beating Bosnia-Herzegovina in Sarajevo.

Bosnia were 2-1 winners when the sides met in Belfast last month.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork dual star Rena Buckley has revealed a shocking story about the perception of women’s sport.

The 18 time All Ireland winner has been speaking at the launch of the 20 by 20 campaign to boost participation, attendance and media coverage of female sport.

Using the example of a club medal presentation she was asked to make in West Cork, Buckley explains how outdated views persist http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Rena.mp3

RACING

There is an eight race card at Gowran Park today, with the first going to the post at 1.55.