SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has finalised his squad ahead of the crucial Nations League games against Denmark and Wales.

Defender Stephen Ward has been ruled out of both games with a knee injury while Shane Long sat out training today due to an ankle knock





Greg Cunningham, Daryl Horgan, Richie Towell, Graham Burke, Alan Judge and Ronan Curtis are the 6 names that have been cut from the original 32 man squad

O’Neill’s side have been buoyed by the news that both Gareth Bale and Christian Eriksen are injury concerns for their opponents

Bale missed training yesterday with a groin issue while there are reports that Denmark’s star man will miss Saturday’s clash at the Aviva with an abdominal injury

Despite that, Former Rep. of Ireland Boss Brian Kerr says we will struggle in these matches http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BrianKerr.mp3

Juventus will not be looking to re-sign Manchester United player Paul Pogba – according to the club’s sporting director.

Fabio Paratici says they’re “not going to think about it” despite reported tensions between Pogba and his manager Jose Mourinho.

The French World Cup winner played for Juventus for four years until 2016 – when he moved to Manchester for a then-world record fee.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

It’s a busy day for Team Ireland at the Youth Olympic Games with athletes competing in 4 sports in Buenos Aires

Lauren Crowley Walsh and David Kitt tee off in Golf just after 2

Niamh Coyne and Mona McSharry go in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke just before 3pm

Robbie Powell is in 50 metre freestyle action just after 3

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Galway this afternoon where the first is off at 2.05.