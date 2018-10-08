RUGBY

Connacht Rugby have announced a 30 million Euro redevelopement plan for the Sportsground

The development will include a new stadium with a 12,000 spectator capacity, a new high-performance centre and will maintain the existing greyhound racing track.





The arrangement with their co-tenants Irish Greyhound Board will ensure that rugby fixtures and greyhound racing events will continue at the venue.

SOCCER

Holders Cork City welcome Bohemians to Turners Cross in the replay of their Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final tonight.

The winners of tonight’s 7:30 kick off will face Dundalk in the final

In the SSE Airtricity League – Shelbourne hold a 1-0 lead going into the second leg of the First Division promotion play-off.

They host Drogheda at Tolka Park at 7:45.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the latest names to be added to the nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or – as he hopes to win the award for the third year running.

He’s joined by Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in the latest announcement.

Gareth Bale, Sergio Aguero and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had previously been named on the list.

The 30 nominees are being revealed throughout the day.