SOCCER

Manchester City will be looking to kick start their Champions League campaign by beating Hoffenheim in Germany this evening.

The Premier League champions sit at the bottom of Group F following last month’s shock home defeat to Lyon.





Pep Guardiola watched that match from the stands due to suspension, but he will be back in the dug out tonight.

Jose Mourinho insist that his job in not in jeopardy heading into Manchester United’s Group H encounter against Valencia at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Young Boys in Switzerland two weeks ago, but they haven’t won since.

United head into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to West Ham and a League Cup exit to Derby County.

Valencia however, have just one win from seven games in the Spanish League this season.

Young Boys take on Juventus in Italy this evening.

Holders Real Madrid can make it two wins out of two in Group G, by beating CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Five-time champions Bayern Munich host four-time winners Ajax in Group E.

There is an all Premier League clash in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Goodison Park is the venue for the third round encounter between Everton and Southampton.

The winners will face Leicester City in the last 16.

Leeds and Middlesbrough have a chance to go top of the Championship table tonight.

Both sides are just a point behind the leaders West Bromwich Albion, but Leeds have a better goal difference.

They are away to Hull City, Boro travel to struggling Ipswich Town.

Preston North End must win at Aston Villa to move off the foot of the table.

RUGBY

Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster has described Munster as a serious proposition after their clash in the Pro14.

The Provinces will face off on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, one week before the start of the European Champions Cup.

Lancaster has also been giving his thoughts on Joey Carbery, who moved from Leinster to Munster during the summer http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Lancaster-1.mp3

DARTS

The second round gets underway at darts’ World Grand Prix at Dublin’s CityWest Hotel this evening.

Defending champion Daryl Gurney faces Ron Meulenkamp while top seed Michael van Gerwen goes up against Darren Webster.

The opening match of the evening pits Raymond van Barneveld against Dave Chisnall.

RACING

Henry De Bromhead has fond memories of the PWC Champion Chase at Gowran Park thanks to Sizing Europe who won the race four times on the trot from 2011, and the trainer is hoping last season’s Ryanair winner Balko Des Flos can continue his fine record in the Grade 2 on Saturday.

Balko Des Flos was one of the surprise packages of last season, going from Galway Plate hero in August to Un De Sceaux’s conqueror at Cheltenham in March, and de Bromhead is keen to get his season started this weekend.

“Balko will certainly be entered on Tuesday morning and the plan, all being well, is to run,” said de Bromhead.

“It’s an ideal starting point. It’s a graded race over a suitable trip at a great track so it’s a race I do like to target with my better horses.”

De Bromhead added: “We had some good days in it with Sizing Europe and it would be great if Balko Des Flos could start there too.

“There are a lot of variables between now and then. We’ll have to see what way the ground is and he’s got some work to do but if the ground is okay and he works well I’d imagine you’ll see him at Gowran on Saturday.”