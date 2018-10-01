GOLF

European Ryder Cup vice captain Padraig Harrington has said that he would like to be a Ryder Cup captain at some stage in his career.

Harrington has been directly involved in nine Ryder Cups as a player or a vice captain and its possible that his tenth just might be as skipper.





Harrington has also spoken of his delight for this year’s winning captain Thomas Bjorn http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/padraigharrington-1.mp3

RUGBY

Marseille has been named as the venue for the 2020 Champions Cup final.

The 67,000 thousand seater Stade Veldrome will also host the Challenge Cup decider on the same weekend.

Tournament organisers have opted for a new venue for the third time in a row.

Leinster became the first side to lift the trophy in Bilbao in May.

This season’s final will be the first held at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Leinster’s Rhys Ruddock and Jordan Larmour could miss Saturday’s Pro 14 interprovincial against Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland flanker and full back both suffered hip injuries during the weekend’s win over Connacht.

The problems will be assessed this week.

James Ryan and Dan Leavy could be back in the team.

The pair are returning to training after missing the Galway game due to head injuries.

Jack McGrath could also be recalled following a knee injury.

SOCCER

Jesse Lingard could miss Manchester United’s Champions League tie against Valencia at Old Trafford tomorrow.

The England forward missed training this morning as he continues to suffer from a groin injury.

Ashley Young was also absent, despite started Saturday’s defeat to West Ham.

Bournemouth will look to return to winnings ways in the Premier League tonight.

Eddie Howe’s men welcome Crystal Palace to the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth suffered a 4-nil defeat to Burnley last weekend.