GOLF

Europe have moved 8-4 up against the U-S-A on day two of the Ryder Cup.

Having won all of yesterday’s foursomes, Thomas Bjorn’s side have pressed home their advantage by winning three of the four of today’s fourballs matches.





Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy held off a late fightback from Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka to win 2-and-1.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood claimed their third point of the week, beating Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed 4-and-3.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton were 3-and-2 victors in their match with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth pulled a point back for defending champions U-S-A, winning 2-and-1 against Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm.

GAELIC GAMES

Two Mayo hurling clubs claim they’ve been excluded from receiving a share of the 3-point-2-million Euro of funding donated to G-A-A clubs by businessman J-P McManus.

Ballyvary and Caiseal Gaels says they’re ‘deeply disappointed’ to learn that won’t get any of the 100-thousand Euro allocated to Mayo.

In a joint-statement the clubs have asked Mayo County Board to re-consider their decision and ‘honour the spirit of the donation’.

SOCCER

The pick of this weekend’s Premier League games features the early pacesetters.

Liverpool, with a perfect record after six games, visit unbeaten Chelsea, who came off best in their midweek League Cup encounter. That’s the evening kick-off.

The other side yet to lose a league game, Manchester City are at Brighton.

Manchester United start things off with the lunchtime game at West Ham.

Arsenal take on fourth-placed Watford.

Bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield welcome Tottenham, while Newcastle look for their first win at home to Leicester.

Everton play Fulham, and Wolves meet Southampton.

Dundalk’s quest to win the double remains alive this morning.

The Lilywhites, who need just one more point to secure the League of Ireland Premier Division title, are into their fourth successive F-A-I Cup Final.

Patrick McEleney’s stunning first-half strike gave Stephen Kenny’s side a 1-nil win over U-C-D at Oriel Park in the semi-finals last night.

They await the winners of tomorrow’s other last-four clash between Bohemians and holders Cork City.

The British Prime Minister has said her government would be prepared to back a joint UK and Republic of Ireland effort to host the 2030 World Cup.

The various national Football Associations are considering the idea, with Theresa May saying it’s their decision to make as to whether or not to bid.

RUGBY

There’s two inter-pro derbies in rugby’s Pro-14 this evening.

Defending champions Leinster make the trip west of the Shannon to face Connacht at the Sportsground.

Connacht enjoyed a 47-10 victory when the sides met in Galway last season and the western province come into today’s game on the back of a win over Scarlets last weekend.

Ulster look to continue their unbeaten start when they take on Munster at Thomond Park.

Last night, Cardiff beat the winless Cheetahs 24-21 while Edinburgh just saw off Treviso, 31-30.

RACING

The going is good to firm ahead of this afternoon’s eight-race card at Navan where the first is off at ten-past-two