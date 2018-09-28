GOLF

Europe are trailing America 3-1 midway through the first day of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson won the first point of the tournament, with a 4 and 2 victory over Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Oleson.





Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka added the second point to the U-S tally.

Justin Rose and Jon Rahm suffered a late collapse to lose by a one hole.

Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton lost by the same margin to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have claimed Europe’s only win in the opening fourballs.

Back to back birdies from Fleetwood allowed Molinari to clinch a 3 and 1 victory over Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed on the 17th.

This afternoon’s foursomes are already underway.

Johnson and Fowler are back out on the course.

They are now playing Henrik Stenson & Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy will be back out shortly.

He will partner Ian Poulter against Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

The other matches will see Sergio Garcia and Alexander Noren playing Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Then the winning partnerships of Molinari and Fleetwood and Thomas and Spieth will go head to head.

RUGBY

The Munster team to face Ulster in the first Interpro of the season at Thomond Park tomorrow night has been named by Head Coach Johann van Graan.

There are eight changes to the side beaten in Cardiff last week with Alby Mathewson making his Munster debut at scrum-half as Keith Earls and Niall Scannell make their first starts of the season.

Having obtained a work permit in the standard timelines, Mathewson is named at scrum-half for his first Munster appearance.

Mike Haley, Dan Goggin, Earls, Mathewson, Dave Kilcoyne, Scannell, Billy Holland and Tommy O’Donnell all come into the side.

Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Earls on the flanks.

Rory Scannell partners Goggin in the centres with out-half Joey Carbery alongside Mathewson in the half-backs.

Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer make up the front row with Holland returning from injury to partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donnell and CJ Stander complete the side.

Hooker Kevin O’Byrne and prop Ciaran Parker are both set to see their first PRO14 action of the season off the bench with O’Byrne returning from a calf injury.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Ciaran Parker, Jean Kleyn, Arno Botha, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Sammy Arnold.

Sean O’Brien has been named on the Leinster bench for of tomorrow’s Pro 14 interprovincial against Connacht in Galway.

The Ireland and Lions flanker is set to make his first appearance for the Province after an injury ridden season.

Robbie Henshaw will miss the match against his old team.

Joe Tomane partners Garry Ringrose in the centre for the first time.

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler has been ruled out due to injury.

Hooker Dave Heffernan will take over the skipper’s duties.

SOCCER

Watford defender Christian Kabasele is free to play in tomorrow’s Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Belgian international was set to miss the tie after being sent off in Wednesday’s League Cup game against Tottenham.

He took Dele Alli down in the box and gave away a penalty, but the Red Card has been rescinded following a successful appeal.

MOTORSPORT

Sebastian Vettel has gone quickest in the first practice session of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

The Ferrair driver topped the time sheets ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.