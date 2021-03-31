GAELIC GAMES

The GAA hope to release a revised fixture roadmap by the end of next week.

Inter county training will be permitted to resume from April 19th.

It means the Allianz Leagues could start on a regional basis from the middle of May.

It’s likely that the senior inter county championships will be played along similar lines to last year, with knockout in Football and qualifiers in Hurling.

This would allow All Ireland finals to be potentially wrapped up by August ahead of the start of the club season.

SOCCER

It’s 11 games without a win now for Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager.

The Boys in Green were held to a 1-1 draw by World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly match in Hungary last night.

James McClean scored the Ireland goal.

He says it’s been a tough week.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/McLean-Tough-Week.wav

Ireland have friendlies with Andorra and Hungary as part of a training camp in Spain in June.

A defiant Kenny says he can handle the criticism.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Kenny-Resilient.wav

Cristiano Ronaldo is just six-goals away from equalling Ali Daei’s record as all-time international goalscorer.

His 103rd goal in a Portugal jersey came in last night’s 3-1 World Cup qualifier win away to Luxembourg.

Portugal are top of Ireland’s Group A on goal difference from Serbia, who were 2-1 winners away to Azerbaijan.

A late Daniel James goal saw Wales beat the Czech Republic 1-nil in Cardiff to put their first points on the board in Group E.

But Belgium were the big winners of the night, putting eight past Belarus without reply in Leuven.

+++

Northern Ireland are on a run of seven-games without a win ahead of tonight’s World Cup Group C qualifier with Bulgaria.

Scotland are at home to the Faroe Islands in Group F.

And England will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group I tonight.

They take on Poland at Wembley, with Robert Lewandowski (pr: Levan-dov-skee) missing for the visitors.

RUGBY

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin says they’re aiming to make the final of this year’s Six Nations.

The tournament has been delayed, and condensed into four weekends.

Ireland sit the first week out, before games away to Wales and at home to France in successive weeks.

Griffin is eyeing some silverware at the end of that intense period.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Griffin-Silverware.wav

Ireland had their final game of 2020 6Nations called off, while also having World Cup qualifiers, Six Nations and World Cup matches postponed.

Ireland women’s team finally get to play their second game in nearly 14 months on Saturday week. Ciara Griffin at launch of Women’s Six Nations.

It’s close to 6 months since their last competitive fixture,

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Griffin-Tough-Prep.wav

Rynhardt Elstadt will miss Toulouse’s European Champions Cup last-sixteen visit to Munster.

The South Africa forward returned home to take a pilot exam less than a fortnight ago.

E-P-C-R guidelines have been aligned with those of the Irish government which necessitate a two-week quarantine.

Toulouse will fly to Ireland tomorrow which means Elstadt can’t travel.

=

Edinburgh have been awarded four walkover points from their cancelled Guinness PRO-14 match against Benetton.

The fixture originally scheduled for March 7th in the Scottish capital was postponed due to a positive Covid-19 case in the Benetton squad travelling from Italy.

PRO-14 organisers have determined that playing the game wouldn’t change either team’s final standing in Conference B and a new date will not be set.

+++

Leinster’s Scott Penny has been named Pro14 Next-Gen Star of the Season.

The 21-year-old flanker beat Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey to the award, as well as Glasgow Warriors’ Scott Dobie and Jac Morgan of the Scarlets.

A Leinster player has won the Next-Gen Star award in four of the last five seasons, with Penny following in the footsteps of Caelan Doris (2019/20), Jordan Larmour (2017/18) and Joey Carbery (2016/17).

BOXING

Kildare’s Dennis Hogan has been beaten by undefeated Australian fighter Tim Tszyu (pr: Zoo) after a brave performance in Australia.

Hogan’s corner threw the towel in, in round five, after sustained punishment in the previous two rounds and a knockdown in the fifth.

36-year-old Hogan is based in Brisbane.

After that win in Newcastle, Australia – Tszyu is now in line to fight WBO light-middleweight champion Brian Castano.