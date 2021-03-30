SOCCER

Bohemians and Amnesty International have called on the F-A-I to use tonight’s friendly match against World Cup hosts Qatar to pressure FIFA over the rights of migrant workers.

The Premier Division club and human rights group issued a joint statement highlighting issues such as unpaid wages and poor conditions of migrant workers.

The Netherlands, Germany and Norway teams have all made pre-match protests in the last week wearing t-shirts calling for human rights.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny feels players should be allowed protest but feels it might be too late

Ireland kick-off that match against Qatar in Debrecen at 7:45.

At the same time; in the Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group – Luxembourg play Portugal while Serbia start away to Azerbaijan at 5.

Elsewhere tonight; Wales take on the Czech Republic at 7:45.

Rebecca Welch has become the first female referee to be appointed to a game in the English Football League.

The highest-ranking female referee in English football will take charge of the League Two clash between Harrogate Town and Port Vale on Monday.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony is a doubt for Munster’s Champions Cup last-16 match against Toulouse at Thomond Park on Saturday.

The captain suffered a deep laceration to his thigh in the Guinness PRO-14 Final defeat to Leinster.

The Corkman will be assessed over the coming days and a decision on his involvement against the French giants will be made later in the week.

Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne are set to be fit for Leinster’s European encounter with Toulon in Dublin on Friday.

Sexton is recovering from a bang to the nose, while Byrne is shaking off a knock to the knee.

Eye-tracking technology is to be used to help detect concussion in rugby union.

It will be trialed alongside the sport’s existing head injury process and also as part of the return-to-play steps.

The technology will pick up any changes to eye movement, which can be altered when a concussion is suffered.

GAA

Inter-county training may return in the second half of April, if the Government signal the easing of certain public health restrictions later today.

Recreational golf, tennis and the permission of children to engage in non contact training outdoors could also be on the agenda for the second half of April.