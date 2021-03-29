Irish defensive duo Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens have both been ruled out of tomorrow night’s friendly with Qatar.

The rest of the Republic of Ireland squad travelled to Hungary last night for the match against the World Cup hosts in Debrecen.

Doherty came off injured at half-time in the 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg, while Stevens was assessed after the match.

Stephen Kenny is aiming for a first win as manager.

Former Ireland international Gary Breen doesn't think the poor results are purely down to a lack of ability

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of Wednesday’s qualifier against England due to injury.

The Bayern Munich striker will miss the game at Wembley with a knee injury he suffered in Poland’s 3-0 win over Andorra last night.

Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time record goal scorer with 66 goals in 118 games.

RUGBY

JJ Hanrahan’s move from Munster to Clermont Auvergne at the end of the season has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old will move to the Top 14 club on a two-year deal.

Hanrahan has made 140 appearances for Munster during his two spells with the Province and scored 24 points in a European win away to Clermont earlier this season.

Munster are back in action on Saturday when they’ll face Toulouse at Thomond Park in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Darren Sweetnam has agreed a short-term move to La Rochelle, who are coached by Ronan O’Gara.

The winger – capped three times for Ireland – has been with Munster since joining the academy in 2012.