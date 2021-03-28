SOCCER

England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign later.

They take on Albania in Group I from 5 o’clock.

In Group F, Scotland will aim for a first win when they come up against Israel from 7.45.

Northern Ireland are in friendly action this evening.

They welcome the United States to Windsor Park from five-past-five.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland sit bottom of Group A this afternoon after last night’s loss to Luxembourg.

Stephen Kenny’s side were beaten 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium.

Manager Kenny believes the physical aspect of playing two games in quick succession was difficult for some players.

Here at home, there’s one game in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Limerick’s Treaty United get their campaign underway against Bray Wanderers.

Action at the Carlisle Grounds is underway from 3pm.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is in contention heading into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship tonight.

He’s on seven-under-par – three shots behind joint leaders Joel Dahman and Rafael Campos.

At the WGC Matchplay, Victor Perez is set for a semi-final clash with Billy Horschel.

Matt Kuchar takes on Scottie Sheffler in the other last four meeting.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are in a tie for 37th ahead of the final round of the Kia Classic.

They’re at level par, with leader Inbee Park holding a five-stroke lead on 12-under.

CYCLING

The Gent Wevelgem is nearing a conclusion in Belgium.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett is among the leading peloton.

SNOOKER

It’s one frame apiece between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson in the final of snooker’s Tour Championship.

It’s the best of 19 frames in the decider at Celtic Manor in Newport.

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen goes off from pole position in today’s Bahrain F1 Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will start from second with Valtteri Bottas third.

The race gets underway at 4pm.

RACING

Racing is underway at both Naas and Limerick, where two eight-race cards are taking place throughout the afternoon.