RUGBY

Ross Byrne will start at out-half for Leinster in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 final against Munster at the RDS.

Johnny Sexton is on the bench along with Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird.

Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Robbie Henshaw, and Jordan Larmour have all been brought into the starting fifteen.

Second row Devin Toner will become the most capped Leinster player of all time when he takes to the field for the 262nd time.

Munster have named their strongest team to start.

Joey Carbery is at out-half and Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, and Conor Murray return to the starting team.

Dave Kilcoyne is on the bench having had to come through the return-to-play protocols this week after a head injury in Ireland’s win over England.

James Cronin starting at loosehead prop.

Leinster are going for four Pro14 titles in a row, while it’s ten years since Munster last lifted a trophy.

Former Leinster captain Brian O’Driscoll believes that puts more pressure on Munster tomorrow https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/driscoll-3.mp3

=

The Six Nations title winners will be decided tonight.

France require a bonus point and 21 point winning margin against Scotland to win the Championship.

Kick off at the Stade de France is at 8.

=

SOCCER

Dundalk take on Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

It’s a 5.45 start at Oriel Park.

Waterford play Sligo Rovers at the RSC from 7.45.

=

The First Division season gets underway this evening with a derby clash on Leeside.

Cork City play Cobh Ramblers.

Shelbourne have high hopes of bouncing back up into the top-flight but start away against a Galway United side hopeful of promotion themselves.

Elsewhere; UCD host Athlone and Wexford entertain Cabinteely.

=

The Republic of Ireland will continue their preparations this afternoon for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

Aaron Connolly is believed to be the biggest injury doubt.

The Under 21’s have just kicked off (1pm) against Wales in a friendly international in Wrexham.

=

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is still in with a chance of qualifying for the last 16 of the WGC Matchplay in Texas, be he has to hope Ian Poulter loses to Lanto Griffin later.

Shane Lowry is out after suffering his second defeat – he was beaten by Jon Rahm.

Padraig Harrington is 3 under par ahead of the start of his second round at the Corales Championship in the Dominican Republic.

He tees off at 3:40.

Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power are 1 under par through 5 and 4 holes respectively.

The lead is held on 6 under by Stephan Jaeger.

=

And at the Kenya Savannah Classic – Cormac Sharvin wrapped up with a final round 69 for 8 under par and a tie for 48th.

Jonathan Caldwell carded 74 on the final day for 7 under par – tied for 57th.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond leads on 22 under.

==

HORSE RACING

Dundalk stages 8 races on the all weather track today from 4.25.