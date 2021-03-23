SOCCER

Mark Travers will make his competitive debut for the Republic of Ireland against Serbia.

Manager Stephen Kenny has confirmed the Bournemouth goalkeeper will start tomorrow’s opening 2022 World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

Kenny is without first-choice netminder Darren Randolph and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher through injury.

Kildare man Travers has two caps from friendlies against Bulgaria and New Zealand.

=

Former Huddersfield, Leicester and Bolton striker Frank Worthington has passed away at the age of 72.

Worthington died peacefully in hospital on Monday evening following a long illness.

He won eight caps with England, and also had a spell with Galway United in the late 80s towards the end of his career.

=

RUGBY

Devin Toner has yet to reach an agreement with Leinster over his future.

The Blues lock has revealed that he is currently in negotiations over his contract situation.

Toner looks set to make his 262nd appearance for the province in the Guinnness PRO14 Grand Final against Munster this weekend.

That would see him overtake Gordon D’Arcy’s record number of appearances for Leinster but Toner feels he has more left in the tank

=

Dave Kilcoyne is the only major injury worry for Munster to deal with heading into Saturday’s PRO 14 final against Leinster.

Kilcoyne is following the return to play protocols for the head injury he sustained in Ireland’s win against England at the weekend.

Hooker Kevin O’Byrne is back in full training after missing the recent defeat of Benetton with a chest injury.

=

The Ireland under-20s will be on the lookout for a new head coach after it was confirmed that Kieran Campbell will be leaving both his roles with Ireland and Ulster.

Despite only being confirmed as Noel McNamara’s replacement for the under-20 side in January, Ulster and the IRFU confirmed the news this morning that he would leave for “a new challenge”.

Last week, the Belfast Telegraph reported Campbell was being lined up for a role at English Premiership-hopefuls Ealing Trailfinders.

=

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is to start working with renowned swing coach Pete Cowen in a bid to rediscover his form.

The former world number one golfer has fallen to 11th in the rankings and hasn’t won a tournament since 2019.

After missing the cut at the Players Championship earlier this month, McIlroy admitted he’d been chasing hitting the ball further at the cost of consistency.

=

RACING

The ground at Clonmel is now Soft with a mainly dry day forecast.

There’s a seven-race card getting underway there at 2.30.