The FAI has confirmed that all players and staff have tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

Testing took place yesterday on arrival into camp in Manchester before Wednesday’s game.

Stephen Kenny’s squad will train today before flying out to Belgrade for their opening game in group A.

The Ireland boss will be without several players due to injury and midfielder Alan Browne is hoping that trend doesn’t continue during the qualifying campaign https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13fai.mp3

Meanwhile former Irish goalkeeper David Forde has joined Kenny’s backroom team.

Forde – who is the current head of psychology at Crystal Palace – will offer mental health advice to the players.

The Galway native played under Kenny at Derry City.

Xabi Alonso is set to be appointed Borussia Monchengladbach manager at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder is currently in charge of Real Sociedad’s B team.

Alonso will return to Germany this summer to replace Marco Rose, who will take over at Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

RUGBY

Eddie Jones is meeting RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney today to begin a review into England’s disappointing Six Nations campaign.

The head coach is under some pressure following a fifth placed finish after Saturday’s defeat to Ireland.

Jones has a contract until the 2023 World Cup, but it does contain a break clause.

The review is standard procedure every year.

=

Second plays third in conference B of the Guinness Pro14 this evening.

Connacht travel to face the Scarlets from 8-o’clock, in their final domestic action of the truncated season.

RACING

The ground at Navan ahead of this afternoon’s meeting is now described as good to yielding.

There’s a seven race card at Navan this afternoon where the first goes to post at five-to-two.