SOCCER

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals.

The draw has also thrown up a meeting of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea to face Porto.

The other quarter final is a repeat of last year’s decider, as holders Bayern Munich meet Paris Saint Germain (PR: Zher-man).

The draw for the semi finals has also been made.

Real or Liverpool will play Chelsea or Porto,

with Bayern or PSG to take on Manchester City or Dortmund.

The Europa League quarter finals will see Manchester United up against Granada of Spain and Arsenal to face Slavia Prague.

The new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season gets underway this evening.

Champions Shamrock Rovers host St. Pats at Tallaght Stadium from 7.45.

Before that at 5.45, newly promoted Drogheda United are at home to Waterford.

In the Premier League, Fulham are at home to Leeds from 8 o’clock.

HORSE RACING

‘Al Boum Photo’ bids to become the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to win 3 Gold Cups today.

The Willie Mullins trained steeplechaser lines up for the Cheltenham showpiece at 3.05.

There have already been 17 Irish winners at the Festival.

‘Al Boum Photo’ is one of four Irish horses in the blue riband – the others are the mount of Rachael Blackmore, ‘A Plus Tard’ – ‘Kemboy’ and ‘Minella Indo’.

The going is good to soft, good in places for the opening race, the Triumph Hurdle, at 1.20.

Blackmore has already won the Champion Hurdle this week, and she is hopeful of following up in the Gold Cup https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13fri.mp3

RUGBY

Pro 14 finalists Munster and Leinster are in action this evening.

Munster welcome Benetton to Thomond Park for a 6pm start.

At 8.15, Leinster play the Ospreys at the RDS, with Ulster facing Zebre in Belfast.

GOLF

Shane Lowry heads the Irish contingent on 3 under par at the Honda Classic in Florida.

He’s 6 shots behind leader Matt Jones.

Padraig Harrington is 2 over in the early stages of his second round and Graeme McDowell is 9 over par.

CYCLING

The former chief doctor of British Cycling and Team Sky, Richard Freeman, has been permanently struck off the medical register.

A tribunal has imposed the strongest possible sanction after he was found guilty of ordering banned testosterone, knowing it would be used to dope an unnamed rider.

It happened during his time at the national velodrome in 2011.

Dr Freeman, who can appeal, had denied that specific charge – but admitted others.